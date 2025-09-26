KUBORAUM X HAMBURGER BAHNHOF

Permanent Capsule Collection

born from the creative synergy between Kuboraum and Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin’s museum for contemporary art, the ongoing capsule collection merges Kuboraum’s sculptural design language with Hamburger Bahnhof’s curatorial vision, grounded in shared values of innovation, diversity, and inclusivity. The first collection takes shape as four masks: two micro-metal sun masks and two acetate frames fitted with 24h lenses. Its color palette draws inspiration from Dan Flavin’s fluorescent light installation, unveiled on the museum’s façade for its opening in 1996, which bathes the loggia and transitional spaces leading to the wings of the cour d’honneur in blue and green neon. Hamburger Bahnhof was founded in 1996 as the Contemporary Art Museum of Germany’s National Gallery in Berlin.

Through exhibitions, performances, educational programming, publications and a rich schedule of symposia, Hamburger Bahnhof serves as a forum for local and global communities. Hamburger Bahnhof centers its profile around four core values: inclusivity, innovation, responsiveness, and diversity. Operating beyond the borders of culture and geography, the museum highlights the complex diversity of today’s societies. Now integrated into Kuboraum’s permanent collection, the collaboration will continue to evolve seasonally across the brand’s most iconic series.