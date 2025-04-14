City of Others: Asian Artists in Paris, 1920s-1940s / National Gallery Singapore

Challenging conventional art history narratives, this groundbreaking exhibition places Asian artists at the centre of focus, highlighting the relationship, interactions, and influences between the local and migrant artists, as well as the Parisian community. City of Others explores themes of identity, belonging, cultural exchange, creativity, and resilience through the lives of Asian artists who exhibited, worked, and lived in Paris as they navigated the culturally vibrant yet challenging time in interwar Paris.

From 2 April to 17 August 2025, over 200 artworks – including paintings, sculptures, lacquerware, and decorative arts – along with 200 archival materials and images will be on view at the Singtel Special Exhibition Gallery, showcasing the presence of Asian artists in Paris during a period of global migration. City of Others offers visitors a glimpse into the experiences of these artists, highlighting their diverse journeys and creative exchanges. For the first time, visitors will be able to uncover new connections and comparisons across diverse practices and perspectives. Dr Eugene Tan, Chief Executive Officer and Director of National Gallery Singapore says:

“We are excited to present City of Others, a groundbreaking exhibition that challenges traditional assumptions in art historical narratives. As the Gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, we seek to deepen our exploration of our region’s art history within a global context by reframing narratives through a distinctly regional lens. City of Others continues our commitment to present fresh perspectives on modern art by highlighting often-overlooked figures who played important roles in shaping this significant period in art history. We are grateful for the support of our partners and sponsors who have made this exhibition possible.”

This exhibition is made possible through the support of Series Partner Singtel and Presenting Partner J.P. Morgan. Wai Mei Hong, Senior Country Officer for J.P.Morgan Singapore says, “City of Others: Asian Artists in Paris, 1920s-1940s tells the story of the Asian emigrant artists who have made their mark on Paris’ modern art history. As a global company, we believe that art enhances spaces and serves as a catalyst for connection across communities. J.P. Morgan is excited to partner with National Gallery Singapore on this groundbreaking exhibition to showcase the inspiring work done by our own artists from the region.” Delving into the stories of how Asian artists lived, worked and exhibited in Paris, City of Others examines what it meant to be the ‘other’. Spread across three gallery spaces in multiple sections – Preface, Workshop to the World, Theatre of the Colonies, Spectacle and Stage, Sites of Exhibition, Studio and Street, and Aftermaths – the exhibition examines the diverse experiences of these artists.

The exhibition closes with Aftermaths which signals the impact of World War Two and subsequent decolonisation movements on the art world of Paris. Struck by the traumas of war, artists experimented with new visual language to break from the past, prompting a shift in artistic styles as artists reckoned with the cultural and geopolitical changes of the post-war world. Migrant artists sometimes faced difficult decisions about whether to return to their countries of origin. Meanwhile, decolonisation also brought a new energy to modernisms elsewhere in the world.