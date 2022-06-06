Lower Manhattan Cultural Council presents the 21st annual River To River Festival

Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) presents the 21st annual River To River Festival, Downtown New York City’s leading free summer arts festival from June 12 through 26, 2022.

Experience a dazzling and wide-ranging array of dance and musical performances, visual art installations, film, participatory processions, family events, and more, all by groundbreaking artists in NYC.

This year, festival artists look to nature, ritual, and metaphysical wonders to offer a hopeful perspective on the future of public space. All events are free and open to all. Due to limited capacity, some events require advance registration.

Programme

June 12

Opening Event: MURMURATIONS — Gregory Corbino

A collective puppetry performance transforms Battery Park City into a seascape of androgenous oysters, stunning sturgeon and captivating cetaceans.

June 12–26

repose without rest without end — Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born

This video installation focuses on a young Black girl’s act of resistance in rejecting imposed beauty standards. Live performances on June 13 and June 20.

June 17

PRACTICE — Jonathan González

Audience members turned party-goers celebrate the gift of gathering, and hold space for radical place-making and liberation.

June 18–26

Lenticular Histories: South Street Seaport — Rose DeSiano

Creating an immersive space made up of larger-than-life lenticular photographs, DeSiano merges past and present together in an installation of mirrors, historic images, and optical illusions. Opening event on June 18.

June 18

The Sun Seekers — Amy Khoshbin and Jennifer Khoshbin

This performance promotes healing through disconnecting with technology and reconnecting with ourselves, each other, and the natural world. Part of The Sun Seekers exhibition on view at The Arts Center at Governors Island.

June 23–23

Nail Biter — Beth Gill

A darkly beautiful dreamscape, Nail Biter transforms contemporary dance performance into a vital space of ritual and reveals stories of connection and loss with a sense of magic and awe.

June 23, 25

A performance of keyon gaskin

June 25

BREATHE — Craig Harris

Performed by a large ensemble of musicians, BREATHE makes a sonic statement in response to the long-term and current injustices inflicted upon African American people. Presented in partnership with Battery Park City Authority.

June 25–26

duet/duet — Heather Kravas

Hovering between a drawing and a dance, duet/duet happens on a field in the sunshine next to another dance that happens inside a room, overlooking a river at sunset.