“My Reflection of You” The Perimeter / London

“My Reflection of You” is a group exhibition featuring contemporary works from two private collections. Alexander Petalas and Russell Tovey have selected works that highlight common themes and dialogues running through both of their collections. This exhibition explores the symbiotic nature of collecting: the ways in which an individual informs and shapes their own personal collection and how this in turn can create a wider dialogue with others.

The exhibition shares its title with a painting by Ana Benaroya which welcomes visitors to the exhibition. The painting depicts two figures that almost seem to be mirror images of each other, inviting the question “which one of us is me?”

By bringing together works by leading contemporary artists, “My Reflection of You” gives visitors an insight into how today’s contemporary art landscape is shaping these two collections and the themes that connect them. he artists in the exhibition are Etel Adnan, Evgeny Antufiev, Phyllida Barlow, Ana Benaroya, Karla Black, Lisa Brice, Leidy Churchman, Jean Claracq, Shawanda Corbett, Ann Craven, Matias Faldbakken, Katharina Fritsch, Maureen Gallace, Lenz Geerk, Louise Giovanelli, Kati Heck, Yngve Holen, Jamian Juliano-Villani, Sanya Kantarovsky, Doron Langberg, Jonathan Lyndon Chase, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Prem Sahib, Gal Schindler, Paula Siebra, SoiL Thornton, Wolfgang Tillmans, Salman Toor, Rosemarie Trockel, Rebecca Warren, Guan Xiao and Joseph Yaeger.