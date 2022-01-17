European Commission’s STARTS Prize 2022 calls on on artists, scientists, technologists, institutions, labs and companies

The STARTS Prize 2022 of the European Commission is calling on artists, scientists, technologists, institutions, labs and companies to submit their best projects starting today. This year, as every year, the commission is looking for groundbreaking works at the intersection of science, technology and art that can contribute to scientific and societal innovation. Two prizes will be awarded, each endowed with €20,000 euros: the “Grand Prize –Innovative Collaboration” goes to innovative projects that combine industry or technology and the arts, with the goal of opening new paths for innovation. The “Grand Prize – Artistic Exploration” honors artistic research and works that have the potential to influence or change the way technology is used, applied or perceived. In addition to the prize money, winners receive the coveted STARTS Prize Trophies and will appear at the Ars Electronica Festival in Linz in September, Bozar in Brussels, Waag in Amsterdam, the Frankfurter Buchmesse, and various other events at partner institutions. Works can be submitted until March 2; there is no fee to participate in the competition. The STARTS Prize of the European Commission is promoted and managed by Ars Electronica, Bozar, Waag, INOVA+, T6 Ecosystems, French Tech Grande Provence and the Frankfurter Buchmesse. The competition is part of the STARTS Initiative of the European Commission.