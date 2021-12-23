Protected: On Crypto Art Culture: Olive Allen, Osinachi, Robert Norton, Beatriz Helena Ramos, and Angie Taylor in Conversation with Jason BaileyDecember 23, 2021
Olive Allen is a multidisciplinary artist and pioneer of the NFT space whose work offers a critical yet playful view of hype, the attention economy, and cultural mores. She has exhibited with König Galerie, Berlin; Postmasters, New York; Nagel Draxler Gallery, Cologne; and Christie’s, New York.
Robert Norton is CEO and co-founder of Verisart, the first platform to certify and verify artworks and collectibles using blockchain technology. Before establishing Verisart, he was the co-founder and CEO of Saatchi Art and Sedition Art. Previously he worked on the executive management team at King.com and AOL Europe.
Osinachi is a visual artist based in Lagos. Widely considered Africa’s foremost crypto artist, his work explores personal experience within a technological environment. His debut solo exhibition, “Existence as Protest,” was held at Kate Vass Galerie, Switzerland, in 2020.
Beatriz Helena Ramos is an artist, activist, and creator of DADA, the only visual conversation platform where people from all over the world speak to each other through drawings. She is currently working with the DADA community on a post-capitalist socioeconomic system called the Invisible Economy. This system protects intrinsic motivations by radically separating artmaking from the market, allowing artists to create and experiment freely while receiving a basic income for their contribution.
Angie Taylor is a VR artist, sculptor, and animator, whose work focuses on themes of identity, gender, sexuality, neurodiversity, and mental health. She tokenized her first artwork on SuperRare in May 2020 and has since been featured on numerous other crypto art platforms and in the collections of crypto art’s most respected collectors.
Jason Bailey is the creator of the art and tech blog Artnome.com and founder of GreenNFTs and ClubNFT where he serves as CEO.
