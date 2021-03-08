Feature

8 March 2021, 3:43 pm CET

Protected: Brands Never Die: Daft Punk and the Not-an-End Era by

by March 8, 2021

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

All images: Daft Punk, “Epilogue”, 2020. Video Still. © Daft Punk.

More stories by

Patrick McGraw