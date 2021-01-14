FLASH FEED

14 January 2021, 5:32 pm CET

Protected: FLASHBACK: Citadels of art fall

January 14, 2021

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Henry Broome is an art critic based in UK.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED

ASPESI >> Art Fast Forward

ASPESI >> Art Fast Forward presents a program of actions and projects with young international artists curated by Flash Art…

Read More

Flash Art’s New Logo

After more than fifty years of history, Flash Art is ready for reinvention. With a brand new logo, Flash Art…

Read More

Art.sy goes public

The start-up Art.sy, a free catalogue of fine-art images and an online art appreciation guide, went live to the public…

Read More