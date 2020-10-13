Yona Lee Fine Arts / Sidney

Yona Lee makes sculptural objects and installations that combine elaborate linear structures of stainless steel tubing with everyday objects of urban and domestic spaces.

For this exhibition at the gallery in Sydney, Yona Lee has made eight new individual wall-based sculptures composed of welded stainless steel in combination with elements including lamps, mops, bus handles, and table tops.

A new large-scale sculptural commission by Yona Lee will be exhibited for the 2020 Busan Biennale, Busan, South Korea, and her work is concurrently the subject of a solo exhibition at Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Dunedin, New Zealand. Yona Lee’s work has recently been the subject of solo exhibitions at institutions including the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia; City Gallery, Wellington, New Zealand; Te Tuhi, Auckland, New Zealand; and Westspace, Melbourne, Australia. Her work has recently featured in thematic exhibitions including the 15th Lyon Biennale of Contemporary Art, Lyon, France (2019); and Changwon Sculpture Biennale, Seoul, South Korea (2016).

This is Yona Lee’s first solo gallery exhibition with Fine Arts, Sydney.