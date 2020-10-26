Palais de Tokyo presents Josèfa Ntjam’s Aquatic Invasion

In Aquatic Invasion, Josèfa Ntjam deploys mythological, political and artistic elements associated with water and its cult.

The figures evoked – from the goddess Mami Wata to techno music duo Drecxiya, from the “boatless” of Ancient Egypt to the water spirits of Central Africa – will emerge from the depths to stir their fictions. The artist and her guests will reinvent these tales of the deep, recombining them in a way that speaks to today, through poetry, sound, dance and image.

Aquatic Invasion becomes, then, a rising tide borne forward by the energy of words and bodies, an apocalyptic flood coursing over the surface of our worlds, the darkness risen from the deep.

With: Fallon Mayanja, Aho Ssan, Hugo Mir Valette, Nach, Sean Hart, Nicolas Pirus, Steven Oury, Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck, Monochrome Noir, Crewrâle 93 and Lala &ce.