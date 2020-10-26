FLASH FEED

Palais de Tokyo presents Josèfa Ntjam’s Aquatic Invasion

October 26, 2020
Josèfa Ntjam, Aquatic Invasion, 2020. Courtesy of the artist.

In Aquatic Invasion, Josèfa Ntjam deploys mythological, political and artistic elements associated with water and its cult.

The figures evoked – from the goddess Mami Wata to techno music duo Drecxiya, from the “boatless” of Ancient Egypt to the water spirits of Central Africa – will emerge from the depths to stir their fictions. The artist and her guests will reinvent these tales of the deep, recombining them in a way that speaks to today, through poetry, sound, dance and image.

Aquatic Invasion becomes, then, a rising tide borne forward by the energy of words and bodies, an apocalyptic flood coursing over the surface of our worlds, the darkness risen from the deep.

 

With: Fallon Mayanja, Aho Ssan, Hugo Mir Valette, Nach, Sean Hart, Nicolas Pirus, Steven Oury, Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck, Monochrome Noir, Crewrâle 93 and Lala &ce.

Launched in 2017, La Manutention is a residency programme for performance artists that aims to encourage exploration and experiment by providing them with opportunities to develop their practice and create novel works for public presentation.

