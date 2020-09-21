The Salon de Normandy by The Community returns for its 2nd edition at the Normandy Hotel in Paris

The Salon de Normandy by The Community is an annual collaborative and interdisciplinary salon, offering a different model for the customary structure of art fairs. The salon will return for its second edition from the 22nd to the 25th of October 2020 in various spaces of the historical Normandy Hôtel, situated near the Louvre in Paris.

The Salon is a gathering of international projects, a community of galleries, exhibition spaces, art and fashion projects, publishers, and emerging music labels, among Paris’ art fair week in October. This year’s theme will focus on how the individual can reappraise and reduce environmental impact, especially during these uncertain times we are living in due to the global pandemic. In response to this theme, the Salon has cooperated with ‘Creative Sustainability’, a consultancy that offers aid to creatives and organizations to reduce environmental impact.

After careful consideration and in light of the safety requirements surrounding Covid-19, the Salon de Normandy will concentrate more on Paris and Europe. With this decision, The Community intends to offer the exhibition space for new and emerging talents, along with more established and experienced talents, which together can create a special and tender surrounding for visitors to experience. The Salon will include exhibitions, installations, live performances, and concerts.

The Community is a non-profit art institution; therefore, The Salon de Normandy is open to the public and free of charge.

Here are some of The Salon de Normandy 2020 Exhibitors:

Voiture 14 (Marseille) by Myriam Mokdes

HB Peace (Paris) by Hugh Egan Westland and Blake Barns

SIC (Helsinki) by Olli Keränen, Karri Kuoppala, Muriel Kuoppala, Kalle Leino, Maija Luutonen, Konsta Ojala, Sauli Sirviö, Timo Vaittinen and Laura Wesamaa

Red Lebanese (Paris) by Pablo Jomaron

Deborah Bowmann (Brussels) by Amaury Daurel and Victor Delestre

Sissi (Marseille) by Elise Poitevin and Anne Vimeux

Treignac Project (Treignac) by Sam Basu, Liz Murray, and Sabrina Tarasoff

RareBooksParis (Paris)

Umwelt PR (Paris) by Thomas Jeppe and Rebecca Lamarche-Vadel

TG (Nottingham) by Tom Godfrey and Joshua Lockwood-Moran

Shimmer (Rotterdam) by Eloise Sweetman and Jason Hendrik Hansma

No Conformism (Milan) by Emanuele Marcuccio

33-33 (London) by Chris Vaughan, Christine Pont and Nathan Comer

The Community (Paris) by Aapo Nikkanen, Benjamin Pöntinen, Jussi Kantonen, Osma Harvilahti, Sini Rinne-Kanto, Tuomas Autio, and Tuukka Laurila