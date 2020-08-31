TENET, a time-based media program presented by Swiss Institute

TENET is a time-based media program at Swiss Institute, following a summer when blockbusters never arrived at their intended destinations. Publicity for a highly anticipated movie suggested a story about a secret intelligence program to alter time. The movie poster tagline read: “TIME RUNS OUT,” but then time changed.

In 2020, temporality was dramatically altered for many people across the globe – from pauses and delays, to the recursive forms of replay time associated with trauma and disaster, to the portals to alternative futures that appear to open up in moments of societal change. The works in TENET explore timelines as part of their intrinsic structure by using repetition, rewinding, speeding up, slowing down, and other forms of editing and reworking to transform existing materials. The program features works by Jibade-Khalil Huffman, Moyra Davey, Yu Honglei and Steffani Jemison.

Each work will be on view during Swiss Institute opening hours for one week.

Program

Jibade-Khalil Huffmann, ZERO, 2020

September 9 – 13

Moyra Davey, Fifty Minutes, 2006

September 16 – 20

Yu Honglei, 15’36”, 2019

September 23 – 27

Steffani Jemison, Same Time, 2013

September 30 – October 4