Once again—and now for the fifth time—the Art Institute of the College of Art and Design FHNW is a welcome guest at Kunsthaus Baselland. A young generation of aspiring artists will be given an important platform here to present their graduation works to the public in a professional setting.

Curator: Nikola Dietrich, director Kölnischer Kunstverein and Chus Martínez, head of Institut Kunst, Curatorial Assistance: Marion Ritzmann