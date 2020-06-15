Institute of Contemporary Arts: ICA Daily, a list of suggested content spanning from films, music and reading material

ICA publishes every day a list of suggested content spanning from films, music and reading material.

Today’s Daily is edited by artists Murat Adash, Ofri Cnaani and Edgar Schmitz, the organisers of the Choreographic Devices symposium originally scheduled to take place in March. Now postponed, Choreographic Devices speculates on the affordances of choreographic (re-)arrangements and their complex forms of co-production, and tests how organisational formats, material assemblages and modes of being might be choreographed otherwise. What are today’s choreographies of solidarity and care? The following selection might aid in rethinking a renewed corporeality via new systems of spatiality.

– Sara Sassanelli

Choreographies of Passing (through)

Three exercises in (in)visibility

WATCH

Suprapto Suryodarmo: Silent Path

‘The essence of movement is not expression but a form of transformation. The form could be a movement from the state of being unaware to being aware, existence to non-existence and so forth’, Suprapto Suryodarmo said about his Amerta movement work. In it, the ‘moving self’ is perceived as a multiplicity of changing selves in a constantly changing environment.

WATCH

Lorna Simpson: Cloudscape

‘The solitary image of the black male figure whistling and enveloped by fog appears to be a song of departure from the charnel house of the racial sublime. But this does not mean it will disappear completely, since race and masculinity still have social meaning.’ (Lorna Simpson quoting Okwui Enwezor)

READ

Boris Charmatz: The melting of the individual

‘The feeling of submersion would allow us to forget the self-control brought by the gaze upon oneself or upon the others (an implicit control on what one’s own image would be). Contrary to this pedagogy of straightening, one could find within this assumed collapse a real opening to life’s anarchical movements …’

– Edited by Murat Adash

Choreographies of Toomuchness

Three wisdoms and rhythms that draw attention to the possibility of (k)new consciousnesses via sensations of being continually overstimulated

READ / WATCH

HYPERREAALIYAH: From Edgelords to Ultimate Warlord: Our Emergence Into Syntelligence

In recent years HYPERREAALIYAH collective studied the military use of memes, the conventions of offensive online performativity, as well as current online phenomena like Global Consciousness Project Dot. In a cover letter and a video, they present a speculative hypothesis regarding shared consciousness/non-conscious and the possibility of learning how to ‘be’ and form communities online.

READ

Nolan O Dennis: A fragment on diagrams and dreams / Drawn out: notes for a (k)new world

In a text about diagramming and dreaming, artist Nolan O Dennis rethinks the diagrammatic place and performance of the unconscious. In pairing dreaming and diagramming as psychic twins, Dennis proposes a new relation between performance and space: a system that makes room. In a second text, ‘Drawn out: notes for a (k)new world’, Dennis discusses the possibility of drawing, or to be drawn out: ‘the mark-making [black] body exercises power through making marks but is also a body marked by making, it is already a victim of the very power it deploys’.

EXPERIENCE

Tabita Rezaire: The Moon Center

Navigating digital, corporeal and ancestral memory as sites of struggles, Tabita Rezaire digs into scientific imaginaries to tackle the pervasive matrix of coloniality and the protocols of energetic misalignments that affect the songs of our body-mind-spirits. The Moon Center is a place for lunar transmission: a place to experience and share the wisdom of the moon through art, science, and spirit.

– Edited by Ofri Cnaani

Choreographies of Sheer Force

Sometimes, in times like this, you may have to stare straight at it to work out the sheer scale of what had become possible; at other times you may have to try and dream through it.

STUDY

Forensic Architecture: The Killing of Mark Duggan (2020)

‘In my opinion, and on the balance of probabilities, the deceased would not have had the physical ability to throw the Bruni gun above the railing/fence/brick wall into the grassed area given the extent of injuries as well as his body and arm position at the time of injury.’

RE-WATCH

The Imaginary Party aka Tiqqun: Et la guerre est à peine commencée (2001)

‘In every situation there’s a certain distance between bodies. Not a spatial distance, but an ethical distance. It’s the difference between Life-Forms. The idea of love, of intimacy, and all that stuff, was invented so we could no longer assume this distance, no longer play with it. To prevent bodies from dancing, and elaborating an art of distances. Because every distance is a proximity, and every proximity is still a distance.’

– Edited by Edgar Schmitz

TRACK OF THE DAY

Song by Mapu and Ixã Huni Kuin

In memory of indigenous elder Domingo Choc Ché, a Maya spiritual guide and expert on traditional herbal medicine, who, last week, was brutally tortured and burned alive by a mob of evangelical Christians.

In honour of Amazonian indigenous earthly wisdom, cosmovision and ancestral knowledge.