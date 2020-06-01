Archive

1 June 2020, 1:00 pm CET

In memory of Christo Vladimirof Javacheff (1935-2020)

June 1, 2020

Flash Art remembers Christo Vladimirof Javacheff (1935-2020) through archival layouts of the 70s on the realization of the project and documentary “Valley Curtain (project for Colorado)” 1974. Layouts Courtesy Flash Art Archive.

Archival layouts of the 70s on the realization of the project and documentary “Valley Curtain (project for Colorado)” 1974. Courtesy Flash Art Archive.
