Protected: An increasingly refractive present by Collettivo 2666by Collettivo 2666 April 28, 2020
Collettivo 2666 – formed by Pier Luigi Sacco, Matthew D’Ambrosio Griffith, Maria Tartari, in collaboration with Flash Art’s editorial team – is a collaborative network of researchers that contribute to discussion about art in the public sphere.
1 Roberto Bolaño, 2666, New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2008.
2 “Letter from the Editors,” in Flash Art 329, vol. 53, February–March 2020, p. 27.
3 Miwon Kwon, One Place After Another: Site-specificity and Locational Identity, Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2002. Recently published in an Italian translation by Postmedia Books.
4 Arthur C. Danto, “Tilted Art and Public Art,” in The State of the Art, New York: Prentice Hall Press, 1987, p. 94.
5 Hilda Hein, “What Is Public Art? Time, Place, and Meaning,” The Journal of Aesthetics and Art Criticism 54, no. 1, pp. 1–7.
6 Danto, p. 93.
Art.sy goes public
The start-up Art.sy, a free catalogue of fine-art images and an online art appreciation guide, went live to the public…
First Public Art Festival in Azerbaijan
On 24 February, Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, will host the first Baku Public Art Festival.
Public Art Agency hosts Creative Time Summit / Stockholm
Sweden is a nation with few natural resources, which is why it has always understood the value of contemporary creativity…
Art Weekend launches Tel Aviv’s Art Year
“Art” is the word of the year in Tel Aviv. Tel Aviv Art Weekend starts today and will be on…