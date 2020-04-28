PUBLIC ART 2666

28 April 2020, 6:26 pm CET

Protected: An increasingly refractive present by

by April 28, 2020

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Collettivo 2666 – formed by Pier Luigi Sacco, Matthew D’Ambrosio Griffith, Maria Tartari, in collaboration with Flash Art’s editorial team – is a collaborative network of researchers that contribute to discussion about art in the public sphere.

Roberto Bolaño, 2666, New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2008.

2Letter from the Editors,” in Flash Art 329, vol. 53, February–March 2020, p. 27.

3 Miwon Kwon, One Place After Another: Site-specificity and Locational Identity, Cambridge, MA: MIT Press, 2002. Recently published in an Italian translation by Postmedia Books.

4 Arthur C. Danto, “Tilted Art and Public Art,” in The State of the Art, New York: Prentice Hall Press, 1987, p. 94.

5 Hilda Hein, “What Is Public Art? Time, Place, and Meaning,” The Journal of Aesthetics and Art Criticism 54, no. 1, pp. 1–7.

6 Danto, p. 93.

More stories by

Collettivo 2666

Art.sy goes public

The start-up Art.sy, a free catalogue of fine-art images and an online art appreciation guide, went live to the public…

Read More