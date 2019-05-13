Peter Halley Heterotopia I

The Academy of Fine Arts of Venice, and Flash Art magazine present Heterotopia I, an installation by Peter Halley on the occasion of the 2019 Venice Biennale.

The installation is at Academy of Fine Art’s exhibition space located in one of Venice’s historic salt warehouses, Magazzini del Sale, no. 3, at Dorsoduro 264, Zattere.

The exhibition is curated by Gea Politi, director of Flash Art, and will run from May 8 through August 10.

Using the forty-meter-long exhibition space, Halley has assembled a sequence of eight interconnected rooms that employ digitally-printed wall murals, a varying palette of artificial lighting, and three-dimensional objects to create a hermetic, coded heterotopia – a term borrowed from Michel Foucault, who defined heterotopia as a differentiated, bordered space created for a special purpose that both mirrors and defines itself as separate from everyday spaces.

Halley has invited three artists to collaborate with him on this installation. Lauren Clay and Andrew Kuo have each created wall murals for one of the eight rooms. R.M. Fischer has constructed a large-scale, totemic sculpture which inhabits the final chamber. Additionally, original wall text was provided by writer Elena Sorokina.

Halley’s installation both echoes themes present in his previous work while adding new elements of architectural pastiche specific to its setting in Venice.

The exhibition has the kind support of MSGM. Massimo Giorgetti, creative director of the brand, has conceived a capsule collection MSGM/Flash Art, available only at the Magazzini del Sale in Venice.

“May You Live In Interesting Times”, the title of this year’s Venice

Biennale, opens a discussion on the uncertain state of our times. Our “interesting times” are unclear; the word “interesting” can lead to several interpretations. These times force us to pose new questions about how we can prepare for such a precarious era. Peter Halley’s dynamic postindustrial environment creates both isolation and connection, a state of tension that mirrors our rapidly changing mediascape — a theoretical terrain that the artist has been exploring since the late 1970s.”

Gea Politi

Flash Art, Director