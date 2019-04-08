Kayode Ojo “You dressed him like me?” Giardino Segreto / Milan

The solo exhibition by Kayode Ojo presents a series of sculptures, photographs, and a video piece exploring the relationship between mass-production and labor exploitation-fashion and contemporary culture. From his installations to his video and photographic work, Kayode Ojo documents the every-day with a critical eye: commenting on the social and political actions, such as friends at a club, to moments of intimacy, and behind the scene of a queer show, all as material worth investigating. Ojo’s photographs stress the strong relationship between the artist and his subject, while his installations criticize the mass production found within the fashion world. The mission of Ethic Era is to support ethical labor at a sustainable wage. In this exhibition, the artists and their work, just as Kayode Ojo’s work points out, give voice to and demonstrate the complexities of the today’s-fashion industry.

EthicEra, launched and promoted by the ITC — Ethical Fashion Initiative, is a program of the International Trade Centre, and collaboration between the United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

Ethic Era is curated by Gea Politi and Cristiano Seganfreddo.